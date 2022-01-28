Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, announced they were separated and living apart during part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, revealing his mother, Debbie Johnson, had a lot to do with their marital drama.

“I moved out,” Vanessa told host Shaun Robinson on the TLC special which aired on Friday, January 28, stating that Debbie “is dependent” on her son and constantly trying to meddle in his life. “I’m tired of being under her roof.”

Vanessa said that Debbie had been bothering Colt, 36, “nonstop,” even if their door was closed at home. When asked about their breaking point, Vanessa opened up about a loss she and Colt experienced.

discovery+

“I suffered a miscarriage, and we told Debbie about it … she didn’t know I was pregnant, we kept it from her, so her reaction was, ‘I’m sorry.’ She gave me a hug.”

Vanessa fought back tears while recalling the devastation she felt, adding, “He took me to the ER in the middle of the night, and that was that.”

Moments after, Colt addressed his strained relationship with Debbie and how he felt as though he could block her or move and his mom would still be overbearing, explaining that’s one of the reasons why they didn’t tell her about Vanessa’s pregnancy.

Tension spiked when Ed “Big Ed” Brown suggested that Colt should try to “support” his mom, especially now that she was back on the dating scene and noted that it may improve their connection.

“Why don’t you shut the f–k up, you fake piece of s–t,” Colt fired back, saying he has always been there for his mom over the years.

Backstage, Debbie vented how she was providing for the couple’s lifestyle and didn’t deserve to be spoken to in that manner.

“The thing is, he can’t even f–king afford to live there. He doesn’t have a job,” Debbie said. “She doesn’t have a job. I’m paying all the f–king bills.”

When they were asked about their former living situation, Vanessa admitted it was very hard being under one roof with his mother.

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

“I was very stressed about … well, one, are we gonna raise [our kids] here in this house? … I felt guilty, maybe I did something wrong. I took it out on him a lot,” she said.

Meanwhile, Debbie and Colt argued about them considering moving out in the past, with her addressing that she wanted advance notice because they have a lease together.

Colt suggested she try being “more independent” so they could get to a better place in their mother-son relationship.

Vanessa also noted that she didn’t sign up for a “part-time” husband when questioned about whether she would move back in if Debbie wasn’t there.

“I felt very smothered because you are constantly in Colt’s face, if I need him, you’re in his face, texting or at the door even if it’s closed, you’re there,” Vanessa told Debbie. “Why do you guilt trip him so much about moving out?”

It looks like the drama will continue part 2 of the tell-all!