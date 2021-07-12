It’s a wrap. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger confirmed she and Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) split after months of speculation.

The season 4 star, 27, shared an update about their relationship status in a new statement on Monday, July 12. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Nicole told In Touch, confirming they remained amicable after calling it quits. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together.” Celebuzz was the first to break the news.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

“This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all,” the mother of one continued following her return to America in August 2020 from a trip to visit her long-distance love in Morocco. “But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continues to support us as separate individuals. Hassan is a good person and deserves to be happy as much as I do. We ended on good terms and I wish him the best.”

The duo previously fueled breakup rumors by deleting all of their pictures together on social media and sharing cryptic messages in February 2021. She also removed the “engaged to H” part of her Instagram bio.

Nicole and Azan appeared to be in a good place last year, but the distance between them is likely a large factor in their decision to move forward. After going to visit him in March, she quarantined with him for five months in his native country due to the coronavirus pandemic causing travel bans. It wasn’t until August that she was able to return to the United States to reunite with her family and daughter, May.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Fans watched the former couple, who met on a dating app and made their reality TV debut together in 2016, appear in seasons 4 and 5 of the flagship series. Nicole and Azan later returned for season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Although they did get engaged and planned to wed, Nicole and Azan postponed their nuptials twice. Her stepdad, Joe Fouraker, previously explained the timing wasn’t “right” and said they were still hoping to get hitched one day.

Now that it’s officially over between the pair, fans are wondering if Nicole would be open to appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life amid her new gig as a Twitch streamer.