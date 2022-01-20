Reality TV bombshell? 90 Day Fiancé star Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa) claimed her ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar’s romance with Kimberly Menzies could be fake.

In a new Instagram Live with her rep Uncle Vickie to recap the latest episode, Lisa, 54, and her pal Kelly discussed how the girl who inspired his new song, “Zara,” was allegedly supposed to be on the current season with SojaBoy, 32.

Courtesy of Kimberly Dawn/Instagram

“Right before filming, they broke up,” Kelly claimed, noting they were previously planning on getting married in America and in a “full-on relationship.”

Kelly alleged that Zara had a contract with TLC to do season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “She jumped,” Lisa said while nodding her head in approval as Kelly claimed SojaBoy “picked Kimberly because he needed somebody.”

“Zara is absolutely gorgeous. Zara is beautiful. I’ve seen her picture,” Lisa chimed in, before claiming he was doing the music video for the single in Tanzania because he seemingly didn’t want his “family and friends to meet Kimberly” in Nigeria. “That is a major step for any Nigerian,” she explained.

Kimberly, 50, who hails from San Diego, California, has been outspoken about being a big “fan” of SojaBoy prior to their romance. Before the 90 Days viewers are getting to see how their relationship came to be more than a year after news broke about his split from ex Lisa in May 2020.

The “I Love You” rapper told In Touch exclusively that he served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020, having since hinted their divorce has been settled following her wedding to new husband Tracey Robinson in April 2021.

TLC; Courtesy Lisa Hamma/Instagram

SojaBoy, for his part, has shut down claims his romance with Kim is fake. “I love her with all my bones, my heart,” he told Entertainment Tonight in December. “Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I’m not shy. I’m not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her.”

More recently, Kimberly doubled down on his claims in an interview with Us Weekly, saying people can think what they want about their unconventional romance. “Usman does the show for love,” she said in January 2022. “I don’t think he did it for any other reason but to get our story out there.”

SojaBoy and Kim did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.