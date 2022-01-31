Round one! 90 Day Fiancé alum Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) slammed ex-husband Usman “SojaBoy” Umar‘s “potential girlfriend” Kimberly “Kim” Menzies in a social media feud after Kim and SojaBoy got into a heated fight on the Sunday, January 30 episode.

“Kimbaaaaaaly [sic] isn’t begging for sex because she too has 50 mens [sic] waiting for her in San Diego,” read a meme shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger MommySaysBadWordsLive. The caption mentioned a line that Lisa, 54, told SojaBoy, 32, during their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“No 50 men over here. I’m good. LOL. Would never take advice from people that sit behind a phone writing comments or bad things … or people that block me and then talk s–t. Hmmmmmmm [face with monocle emoji],” Kim, 50, responded in a since-deleted comment, according to a screenshot reposted by the blogger.

Lisa seemed to think Kim was throwing shade with her comment. “Hey witch, it’s MENZ [two face with tears of joy emojis],” the Pennsylvania native hit back in a since-deleted comment. She clapped back in another since-deleted comment, “And don’t compare her to me [face with tears of joy emojii]. She’s not in my league. I got the yam and didn’t have to buy a [PlayStation 5] and a laptop [face with tears of joy emoji].”

She appeared to make fun of Kim for gifting SojaBoy a PS5 and a MacBook when they met in person for the first time during their trip to Tanzania on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as well as bragging about consummating her relationship with the Nigerian rapper as “yam” is slang for a male sex organ.

SojaBoy and Baby Girl Lisa shared their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, which premiered in February 2020. However, the couple split shortly after they made their reality TV debut and the “I Love You” singer exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he filed for divorce from Lisa that December. He made his big return on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Kim as his “potential girlfriend” in December 2021.

While their relationship had been flirty but platonic, Kim made an attempt to seduce SojaBoy on the Sunday, January 31 episode. The San Diego native dressed in pink lingerie with red hearts underneath a white robe and she left her face bare because she said he “likes” her without makeup. Once he got to her hotel room, she poured glasses of champagne and they got into bed. That’s when Kim insisted she and SojaBoy should take their relationship to the next level, but he insisted that he would have sex with her only when they officially decide to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

She felt rejected and that he didn’t “want” her, but he insisted he did not want to rush the physical part of their relationship. However, after many fans slammed her for pressuring SojaBoy to have sex with her, Lisa shared a statement regarding her behavior on the show.

“So I am aware that last nights episode put me into a very negative light. I have no excuses and just have to take the negativity. Let me just say that I am embarrassed and leave it at that,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story shortly after the episode aired. “Attacking me in my DMs and comments about this is cool. Whatever. But attacking my body weight isn’t cool. No one should fat shame or bully anyone.”