90 Day Fiancé star Tom Brooks ignited rumors that he and Mariah Fineman are engaged by sharing a new video flaunting a dazzling blue diamond ring in a Tiffany & Co. box.

“@ladym_tv so many people keep asking if we are going to get married … I’ve had the ring [for] a while,” Tom, 42, captioned his reel tagging Mariah via Instagram on Tuesday, January 18, adding fuel to the speculation with his many hashtags reading, “#engagementring #engagement #diamondring #wedding.”

Courtesy of Tom Brooks/Instagram

The TV personality fittingly added the track “Rude” by the group MAGIC! to his clip, which was captured in her current hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the comments, other stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise were celebrating his announcement. Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa) wrote, “Congratulations, I’ll order my hat,” to which he replied, “not yet” with red heart emoji. Larissa Dos Santos Lima also commented on the post with surprise expressions and fire emoji.

Just a few months ago, Tom professed his love for Mariah back in April 2021 by getting a tattoo of her name written in cursive on his arm along with an infinity sign, leading to speculation he would eventually propose.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Tom Brooks/Instagram

Tom briefly dated a woman named Shannon before moving on romantically with Mariah on the heels of his tumultuous split from ex Darcey Silva, with whom he appeared on season 3 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. It’s reported that he and his current flame first got together in September 2020.

Per her social media bio, Mariah is a philanthropist and the president of iDrink Beverages, a position she earned in 2018, as well as a proud boy mom.

Earlier this week, he gushed over their connection alongside a cozied-up snap of the twosome. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement,” Tom wrote.

Tom also referred to Mariah as his soulmate just before they rang in the 2021 holidays together. “The essence of love is that what is ours should belong to someone else,” he penned. “Feeling the joy of someone else as joy within ourselves-that is loving. My love belongs to you and only you.”