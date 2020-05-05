His dream came true! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack returned to the franchise during the limited 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined series. The 46-year-old spilled the tea about his ex-girlfriend, Maria, whom he got to meet in person for the first time while cameras weren’t rolling.

“Last year I was in a relationship with this Ukrainian girl named Maria. We dated for over five years. I tried to meet Maria during that time, but it never happened,” he said during the episode that aired on Monday, May 4.

Caesar documented his trip to meet Maria for the first time in person on season 3 of Before the 90 Days. He planned for them to meet in Mexico for a romantic couples’ vacation and booked Maria a ticket to fly from Ukraine, but she never showed up. Caesar was upset because he thought Maria stood him up, but he later learned the ticket had been canceled due to “insufficient funds” in his account. Even though Maria told Caesar she wanted him to move on when they came face to face during the tell-all, he admitted to producers during his Self-Quarantined segment that he flew out to Ukraine to finally meet his online love.

“I figured that, to just get a sense of closure, that I needed to actually go over there to Ukraine and actually go down there, actually see her and actually talk to her in person and tell her how I felt,” Caesar said. “I tried to contact her, but she would not answer any of my phone calls. She would not answer any of my text messages. So I waited, I saved some money and I took a plane and I flew down there and I met her in person.”

“What I did was I basically sent her a message and said, ‘I’m here. I’m in Ukraine.’ And I said, ‘I’m here right now.’ And she said, ‘OK, that’s fine,'” he continued. “We met at the hotel and it was pretty much unreal. It was like a dream. We both sat face-to-face and we talked everything out.”

Caesar explained that Maria was “really upset” at first because he showed up unannounced, but he could not get a hold of her to let her know he was on his way to her home country. Eventually, she got over it. “She was nice. She gave me hugs,” he said. “She would hold my arm while we were walking, but that’s it.”

During the trip, Caesar and Maria took their first photos together as a couple, but somehow, the images were erased. They split shortly after. “Now we’re over. That’s it,” he said. “It was hard for me to get over Maria, but now I’ve met someone new. Moving on was hard, but it was the best thing for me.”

