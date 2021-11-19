Love Is in the Air! See ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Who Are Still Together Pack on PDA — Pics

Fans have grown to know and love the 90 Day Fiancé sweethearts, especially after watching their long-distance love stories on the TLC flagship series and popular spinoffs.

Several of the reality stars have been sharing the sweetest PDA-filled snaps on Instagram over the years, and we’ve rounded them up. From Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, many of them have proudly gushed over their relationships while sharing snaps of them cozying up together.

Paola and her man posed for a gym selfie after they got in a rigorous exercise session in December 2020. “We have been eating a lot and training like a beast! You know ’cause balance. Also, I’m posting all of our workouts and some food recipes,” she captioned their latest flirty shot in the mirror.

And while the pair have had a turbulent history, Paola said she was “working on” her marriage to Russ in October 2021.

Similar to her franchise costar, Angela has been posting photos with her now-husband, Michael. The Nigeria native and Angela share an Instagram page together, which they often update.

“Oko mi and Iyami love conquers,” the Georgia native sweetly wrote alongside a screengrab from their video call in October 2020. Angela and Michael were all smiles in another shot she posted from their virtual chat.

And while there was fan speculation that the two might have parted ways after Angela said she was “done” with Michael during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, the couple appeared in a November 2021 TikTok.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg also hopped on the PDA train when she recently swooned over her man, Biniyam Shibre, in the caption of a lip-locking photo. “When you walk through the door I will kiss you like this! My sweet soul! My soft heart!” she wrote. The TLC personalities are still going strong after documenting the arrival of their son, Aviel, in season 2.

“Baby, we see you and we love you,” the mom of one wrote about Biniyam in a January 2021 Instagram post. “Maybe for the first time, I am at a loss for words … I just want to say that we see your beautiful heart. Life is just beginning for you.”

Scroll through the gallery to see your 90 Day Fiancé faves!