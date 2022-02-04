90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Brandon Gibbs finally shared with fans the nature of his dad Ron Gibbs‘ mystery illness, confirming his health issue was cancer and allowing his father to provide an update on his condition.

“Hey, guys,” he started in an Instagram video posted on Friday, February 4. “This is the first we’re talking about it. There’s been a lot of questions and concern about my dad’s health. Well, today, you’re going to hear it directly from him.”

The camera then pulled back and revealed Ron sitting next to him in a chair on their family house’s porch.

“Okay, well, just recently — well, it wasn’t recently — it was about a year ago, 2020, that I did a colonoscopy, which is what everyone should do on a regular basis,” Ron, who recently celebrated his 30th anniversary to wife Betty in September 2021, told fans. “Well, they did find a small tumor. It was diagnosed as cancer.”

However, despite his diagnosis, Ron revealed his current, promising prognosis.

“But the good news is because I caught it early that I was able to have it removed, surgically removed, and I did go through 30 days of chemo and radiation just to be sure that I got everything, and I did a CT scan about 30 days after that and at this point in time, I am free and clear of any cancer thanks to my good doctors,” he continued. “I’ll still have to do regular check-ups, but I’m healthy and feel great.”

“I wanted to get out this message because today is World Cancer Day,” Ron added before Brandon chimed in, “Yes, get all of that stuff done, because I don’t know what I’d do without you, so I’m sure everyone has someone like that in their life. On another note, F. cancer. Yeah!”

The video ended with father-son pair giving each other a high five.

While filming part 1 of the season 6 HEA? tell-all, Ron and Betty revealed that there was a house for sale next door to the farm, which they suggested the Brandon and his wife, Julia Trubkina, purchase, but at that point, they had already relocated to their own apartment in Richmond, Virginia.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger, and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said. “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

“I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now,” Ron added, not confirming what the illness was. “I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”