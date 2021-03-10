A Jill of all trades! 90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina shared some details about her past jobs with her fans while listing her entire work history and revealed what she hopes to pursue as a career in the future.

“Dancing is a part of me, I worked in clubs, bars, with bands or singers. But I started working at the age of 13,” Julia, 26, captioned a photo of herself performing via Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. “My first job was I was handing out advertisements on the street in the summer. [sun with face emoji].”

The Russia native went on to list her entire employment history, revealing she’s worked as a waitress, office cleaner, promoter, leader, event planner for children’s parties, babysitter, hookah girl, dance teacher, saleswoman, administrator, drawing teacher, magazine article writer, fitness instructor, designer and an assistant for a judge who “only engaged in the preparation of documents and verification of information.”

“Honestly, the list goes on, but I don’t remember,” Julia continued. “I have always worked and tried myself in different areas, but since I have a diploma as a designer, I will try to advance further in this area [red heart emoji] [blue heart emoji].”

Fans quickly took to the comments to poke fun at Julia for her most recent job — working on fiancé Brandon Gibbs‘ family farm, which is where the couple lived with his parents following her arrival in America. Even her season 8 costar Yara Zaya joined in on roasting Julia in the comments “And now you are a farmer [two laughing with tears emojis],” Yara, 25, wrote.

While Julia seemed to have a good sense of humor about it, she updated her caption with a response. “Jokes about, ‘Now you are a farmer,’ I declare closed! The first time is funny, the rest are not. I’m on retirement now [woman farmer emoji] [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] [red heart emoji] [blue heart emoji],” she added.

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

Julia and Brandon, 27, had a humble start to their lives together. The couple met while Brandon’s friend was traveling abroad and met Julia at a nightclub, where she worked as a dancer. The pal FaceTimed Brandon to introduce him to Julia, and the rest was history.

But because they dated long distance for several months before getting engaged, Brandon accrued $10,000 in debt funding their trips and her K-1 visa. Brandon’s parents allowed him and Julia to live at their home rent-free once she moved to the United States so they could save money.

While their season is still airing on TLC, Brandon and Julia have sparked rumors that they were able to move off of the farm once cameras stopped rolling. In several photos and videos posted by Julia on social media, she appears to be living in a different space with different interiors than Brandon’s family’s home.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET