Love is love! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio received the best news on the season 2 finale — after filing a petition to the National Human Rights Commission office in Mexico, they were allowed to legally marry. But are Kenny and Armando married now?

The couple revealed the process for repealing the denial they originally received had taken longer than they expected because many government offices were closed down in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, once businesses were allowed to resume, the couple received the response they had been hoping for via email.

“Regarding your request to get married at the civil registry, your case has been solved,” the letter read, revealing their marriage was approved. They were instructed to bring the letter with them to the registry so they could marry.

“I’m very, very happy,” Kenneth added. “It’s a victory for our relationship to be able to just be able to say love is love and we’re getting married.”

The couple were proud of themselves for fighting for their rights and they couldn’t wait to tie the knot. After receiving the approval letter, they broke the news to Armando’s daughter, Hannah. The little girl jumped up and down for joy and hugged both Armando and Kenny tight in a celebration. “I am happy. We’re going to be a family forever,” Hannah said in her confessional.

Armando told his daughter that when they get married, she’ll have the special role of being their flower girl and she seemed thrilled. “When you get married, Kenny will be my real dad?” Hannah asked sweetly. Armando said yes, and she hugged Kenny in excitement.

“I love that little girl so much,” Kenny said in his confessional, getting emotional. “And she’s very happy to have two daddies. Dos papas. We really want to be the best family possible. Now, it’s just a matter of how long is it still gonna be until we can actually walk down the aisle and say, ‘I do?'”

It’s unclear if the couple has been able to tie the knot since civil offices reopened after the lockdown was lifted in Mexico. According to their social media activity, Kenny and Armando are very much still together and are living together as a family with Hannah in Mexico.