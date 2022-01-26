Getting the axe. 90 Day Fiancé star Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from 90 Day Fiancé amid her alleged racism scandal after some of her alleged past racists social media posts and comments have resurfaced online.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 26. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Courtesy Caleb Greenwood/Instagram

The Russian native made headlines when she joined the season 5 cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her love interest, Caleb Greenwood, as the TLC franchise’s first cast member with disabilities earlier this year. But as their love story played out on TV, Kozhevnikova came under fire for alleged past racist posts on social media, which have led to her firing from the show.

TLC allegedly made the decision to “hack Alina from the show” over the weekend, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported on Monday, January 24. The network reportedly decided Kozhevnikova would be let go from the cast because of multiple “racially insensitive and offensive social media posts” that have resurfaced online since she made her debut in December 2021.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days editors are allegedly “currently scrambling to cut” Kozhevnikova, 27, “out of future episodes,” the outlet added.

On January 10, a Twitter user posted an alleged screenshot of a since-deleted post on Kozhevnikova’s Instagram page where she allegedly used the N-word in the caption of a photo of herself dressed as a male character. It is unclear when the original post was shared. When asked about the alleged post by 90 Day Fiancé blogger Mommy Says Bad Words, Kozhevnikova allegedly denied the allegations but later issued an apology.

“I am sure some of you have seen the screenshot of one of my past posts. I sincerely want to apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt. I never intended to offend anyone. I am and always will be against any form of discrimination,” she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post, which was reposted by Mommy Says Bad Words on January 14. “My English is OK but I am Russian and there’s still a lot of nuances that you learn over time. I didn’t know the impact of the word that I used in that post all those years ago. I saw a lot of people on social media using it, so I thought it was like ‘bro’ or ‘fella,’ but I was wrong. Again, my deepest apologies to those who were hurt by my words.”

One day later, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of a photo Kozhevnikova allegedly shared via Facebook in 2017 featuring her dressed up in traditional Indian attire. “Got married today. Became a 134th wife! [heart eyes emoji],” the caption allegedly read. The following day, blogger Mommy Says Bad Words shared a screenshot of a Facebook post that Kozhevnikova allegedly shared in 2014 where she allegedly used the N-word multiple times.

While Kozhevnikova has not publicly spoken out about the reports of her alleged firing, she seemingly addressed the rumors in a cryptic post on January 24. “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am [and] who I am not,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself via Instagram. “And I know it too [pink sparkle heart emoji] [hour glass emoji]. The answers are coming.”

As for Greenwood, the Arizona resident also seemingly addressed the rumors of Kozhevnikova’s alleged firing. “For everyone asking about the recent buzz,” the 28-year-old wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 25. “Let’s keep watching and see what happens.”

Kozhevnikova responded to In Touch‘s request for comment and deferred to TLC. TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.