90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester shared a concerning message with fans, hinting that girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona has seemingly gone missing.

“Jeniffer has been missing in Bucaramanga for more than 24 hours,” Jesse, 29, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 9, which was translated from Spanish to English. “I am using all my resources to find her since I am not in the country and the last message I sent was ‘I love you my everything.’ I [was] home yesterday at 6:00 p.m. [from] our meeting. She did not come home and has been missing for more than 24 hours. I am really concerned. If anyone in Bucaramanga has seen Jeniffer, please let me know as soon as possible.”

Fans immediately took to the last post on Jeniffer’s Instagram page, which was shared on Friday, January 7, to share their concern. “Girl Jesse is saying your [sic] missing!!! Everyone is reporting your [sic] missing!!! Let us know your [sic] ok!!!” one fan commented, while another added, “I hope she is ok, Colombia can be a dangerous place!!! 😢.”

The last post Jeniffer, 25, shared via Instagram was a carousel posts of eight photos taken during her latest excursion with Jesse in San Gil, Colombia — which is about a three-hour drive away from her home city of Bucaramanga. The couple, who is dating long-distance, often reunites in her native country of Colombia to spend time together, as Jesse is based in Europe.

“Can’t imagine a better company [sic] to visit bats sexrooms ❤️🦇🔥 i had The best time with you here @jessemeester … This is ONE of So many memories, so many extreme and amazing adventures. I celebrate this moments, The world is our playground! 🌎💫👩🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏼,” she captioned the series of photos.

Jeniffer and Jesse are currently documented their love story on season 2 of the discovery+ 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Jesse had previously made his TLC debut with ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, while Jeniffer debuted on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her ex-boyfriend Tim Malcolm.

The pair connected on social media after Jeniffer slid into Jesse’s DMs, and they spoke for a year before Jesse traveled to Bucaramanga to meet her in person for the first time. While their trip was filled with plenty of drama, it seems the couple is still going strong. Jesse shared a sweet tribute to Jeniffer while reflecting on 2021.

“2021 has been a rollercoaster, like for many here. I want you to know I love every single one of you. I’m grateful to have @jeniffer_tarazona by my side and will never take that for granted,” he wrote via Instagram on December 31, 2021. “Spending time and traveling the world together is the greatest gift. Te amo!”