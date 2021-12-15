First comes love, then comes marriage? Martine Fortune and Steven Blackett made their debut on season 1 of discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story. While Martine was hoping for a proposal from her long-distance boyfriend of three years, the issues in the couple’s relationship eventually put a halt to their engagement plans. But were they able to work things out? Keep scrolling below to find out if Martine and Steven are still together and married! WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW!

In Touch can confirm that Martine, 26, and Steven, 33, are married! According to online records, Martine and Steven tied the knot in a wedding ceremony that took place on August 12, 2021, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The news may come as a surprise to fans who watched the couple share their love story on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé‘s Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. Martine, who hailed from Miami, revealed she met Steven while they both were on a cruise with their respective group of friends. One night on the cruise, Martine recalled twerking with her friends when the DJ from St. Thomas, Barbados, came up to dance behind her. At first, she brushed him off but their chemistry on the dance floor was undeniable. “From then on, we were unseparable on the cruise, across the board I was just, I was obsessed,” she gushed in her confessional.

The couple went on to date for three years long-distance and Martine took several trips to Barbados to visit Steven. However, the couple struggled with trust issues early on in their relationship as Steven had admitted to cheating on Martine shortly after they started dating. Martine decided to give Steven another chance, but she had a hard time letting go of the past.

They filmed their most recent vacation together on 90 Day Fiancé‘s Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, where Martine was on a mission. She planned to get engaged during the trip because she felt she needed a ring and a proposal from Steven in order to feel that he was fully committed to her.

Steven agreed to propose to Martine, and he even bought her a gorgeous diamond engagement ring and set up a romantic beachside proposal complete with a picnic. During their picnic, Steven started to second guess whether rushing into an engagement was the right thing to do — and he was extremely honest with Martine. After he told her he had originally planned to propose to her in that moment but felt it wasn’t the right timing, he was surprised to learn that Martine was on the same exact page.

They ended their season by agreeing to allow their relationship to naturally progress in their own timing while continuing to work on their communication and trust issues. It seems like that was the best decision for the couple, because they did make it down the aisle after all!