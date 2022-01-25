What’s in the cards for Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood? 90 Day Fiancé fans got to meet the new long-distance couple on season 5 of the spinoff Before the 90 Days, which revealed they were friends long before sparks started flying between them. Keep reading to find out if they’re still together now.

Are Alina and Caleb Still Going Strong?

Alina and Caleb have yet to share an update on their relationship status as new episodes of the spinoff air. Despite their silence on the subject, it appears they are still together based on his recent social media posts.

“Alina and I [on] our first morning in Turkey,” the Arizona resident captioned a photo of themselves in Istanbul on January 3, 2022. Days later, Caleb shared more snapshots captured during their trip to Turkey.

“Photos from Turkey featuring: view from the mosque, mosque kitty, Alina and Caleb swapping glasses, and … Elijah,” he wrote.

It appears they both have been dealing with backlash since making their reality TV debut as Alina has since shut down naysayers in a caption she posted on January 23. “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am and who I am not,” the Russia native’s cryptic message read. “And I know it too. The answers are coming.”

What Happened Between Them on the Show?

Earlier in the season, Caleb and Alina were trying to figure out each other’s intentions as they navigated going from platonic to romantic. The duo first connected when they were 15 on social media but went on to live their own lives separately for more than a decade. They later matched on a dating app, which inspired them to give love a chance.

“Caleb knows that I was dating, but he doesn’t know the whole story,” the B.F.F. band member said, revealing she did have something to get off her chest. “There is something, some secret that I’m afraid is gonna ruin everything.”

On the January 9 episode, Alina expressed how she was disappointed when Caleb didn’t kiss her during their first night together.

“Nothing further than the kiss happened last night. I wanted to have sex last night but then, just nothing happened,” she said in a confessional. “It made me feel very confused, like, why do you even start something and in such a passionate way and then, you just stop it?” she continued. “Is there a problem with me?”

Alina is the show’s first little person, and the Saint Petersburg native has a very rare form of dwarfism called diastrophic dysplasia. Despite his reservations about their size difference, they did eventually take their relationship to the next level physically and Alina confirmed the news to her best friend Elijah.

What Did Alina Say About Making History on the Franchise?

“I don’t really see, you know, a lot of homophobic and racist comments anymore because people really know that it’s not OK, and it is not OK,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But for some reason, there’s not much talk about ableism and how people can say degrading things about those who have disabilities, and maybe, something can change with the show, because more people would know that it’s not OK to, I don’t know, shame someone for their height or for using a wheelchair or something.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.