A Love Story for the Ages! Find Out If ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kenny and Armando Are Still Together

The sweetest love story! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio easily became fan-favorites on season 2. The couple won the TLC reality TV franchise’s fandom over with their heartfelt — and at times, heartbreaking — journey. Keep scrolling to find out if Kenny and Armando are still together!

Kenny, 57, and Armando, 31, met in a gay father support group on social media. Kenny is the father to four children — son Bricen and triplet daughters, Taylor, Cassidy and Madison. Armando is a father to a young daughter, Hannah, from a previous marriage.

Since Kenny resided in Florida and Armando lives in Mexico, the couple dated long-distance for about four years before Kenny made the big decision to relocate to be with his love. In the October 10 episode, Armando opened up about the reason the couple decided Kenny should be the one to move to Mexico instead of Armando moving to America with Hannah.

“One of the reasons Kenny moved to Mexico is because it’d be difficult to bring Hannah to the U.S. because she doesn’t know English and having lost her mother, I think it’s important to keep her near the family,” Armando said in a confessional. Earlier in the season, Armando explained he was previously married to his late ex-wife, who is Hannah’s mother, but she passed away several years ago in a car crash.

Just one week after Kenny arrived in Mexico, he popped the question to Armando in a romantic beachside proposal. But the couple faced obstacles because Armando’s family is not accepting of his sexuality, as Mexican culture is not widely accepting of same-sex couples.

Hannah, on the other hand, was more accepting of her father’s engagement with Kenny. The adorable little girl said she was happy that the three of them would be together as a family.

Even though Kenny got a lukewarm welcome from Armando’s parents, Virginia and Armando Sr., they seemed to break down their walls a little bit as they shared a tearful goodbye as Armando, Kenny and Hannah prepared to move from San Felipe to their new home four hours away in Mexico. Virginia gave Kenny a big hug goodbye instead of their usual handshake, and Armando Sr. came to see them off after they were unsure if he would show up.

Despite the obstacles Kenny and Armando have faced, it seems like they’ve overcome it all together as a couple. According to their Instagram, Kenny and Armando are very much still together. Shortly after the Sunday, October 18, episode aired, Kenny shared a sweet family photo of him, Hannah and Armando. “Mi Familia … Amor es Amor,” he captioned the picture in Spanish, which translates to “My Family … Love is Love” in English.