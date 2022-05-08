Congrats! Abbie Duggar is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband John Duggar. The Counting On alum announced their baby news on Sunday, May 8, while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on the couple’s joint account showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter, Grace Annette Duggar.

