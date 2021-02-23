Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Duggar Family — Because No One Can Keep Them All Straight

It can be confusing trying to keep up with the Duggars. Together, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share a whopping 19 kids (20 if you count their adopted grand-nephew, Tyler), and their family just keeps growing. As the children get older, they’re finding their own husbands and wives and welcoming new babies every year.

Among the three different generations, this family has over three dozen members. That’s not even including all the non-immediate family members. Can you imagine trying to buy that many different Christmas presents? Making that many different meals for one family game night? Being 31st in line for the bathroom to wash your hands before dinner? We don’t know about you, but it sounds kind of like no easy feat. Then again, when we consider that the Counting On stars get to eat cake pretty much every weekend at all those birthday parties, it almost makes up for it.

The Duggars seem pretty happy about it, though — and we bet they remember all of each other’s names just fine. Whenever one of the couples announces a new family member is expected to arrive soon, Jim Bob and Michelle can’t help but gush about all of their blessings on social media. “Have you heard?? There’s a new baby Duggar on the way!!” they wrote in August 2020 before their 20th grandchild was born. “We are so happy for Joseph and Kendra!”

The 19 Kids and Counting parents are also excited to watch their own kids grow up. Youngest daughter Josie hit double digits in December 2019, and they shared a special message in her honor. “Every child is a miracle, but Josie is one we give special thanks to God for today!!” they wrote on Instagram. “She turns 10 on December 10, and we are so grateful for her life. Josie is full of laughter and spunk and keeps us young! We still hear from so many of you how you have prayed for her since birth, and it is very humbling! Thank you! We know God has great plans for this little girl. Happy birthday, Josie!!”

Check out the gallery to get to know everyone.