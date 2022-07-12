So sweet! Counting On alums Jill (née Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard‘s newborn son Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard‘s name has a very special meaning after the reality star gave birth to baby No. 3 on July 7. Keep reading to see what their son’s name means!

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” the TLC couple explained on their family blog while announcing their son’s birth on Monday, July 11. “The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick.'”

The spin on Derick’s name is actually a bit of a family tradition. “Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘De-rick,’ literally meaning ‘son of’ (de) Rick,” their blog continued. “We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding “Fre” to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

Frederick was born via C-section on July 7 at 5:16 p.m., which was a bit earlier than his expected due date in late July. “He decided he wanted to come a little early,” the Dillard Family blog explained, adding that their sweet son weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces at birth and measured 20 inches long. “So, we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned.”

Jill and Derick, who wed in June 2014, are also parents to sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5. Their new addition arrived just one day before big brother Samuel’s birthday.

Fans were thrown a little bit because her friends and family shared photos from her sweet baby shower on July 7, the day the reality starlet actually gave birth.

Jill’s cousin Amy King (née Duggar) gave an inside look into the festivities by sharing photos from the bash, revealing that the party’s theme was “Grow Baby Grow.” The event was filled with plant-themed decorations and food.

“It was an honor to host your baby shower, Jill!!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, gushed. “You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!”

The Dillard family had a lot of excitement happening in their lives this summer. Just one month before welcoming their third son, Jill and Derick announced that they had sold their family home in Lowell, Arkansas, and relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, due to Derick’s new job after he graduated from law school.

Jill wrote on June 4, “We’ve been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month.”