Baby joy! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), are anxiously awaiting the arrival of baby No. 1. Keep reading for details about their gender reveal, their first child’s due date and more!

Are Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar Having a Boy or Girl?

Hannah, 27, and Jeremiah, 23, revealed they are having a girl on Monday, October 10.

“We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!!” Jeremiah gushed via Instagram along with photos of their gender reveal, which featured pink confetti pouring out of a helicopter. “Baby girl, you are so, SO loved!!

The couple kept fans on their toes when they teased that they were going to announce the sex of baby No. 1 on Sunday, October 9, after returning home to Arkansas on the heels of their trip to Florida.

“There is something we wanted to tell you guys … is it a boy or a girl?” Hannah said via her Instagram Story before posting a poll for followers. “So, place your guess quick before we tell you what it is!”

When Is Hannah Duggar’s Due Date?

The influencers haven’t officially announced when Baby Duggar will be arriving. However, there are a few clues that point to a possible due date. It’s possible to learn the sex of a baby as early as 14 weeks into pregnancy, typically with a gender reveal ultrasound around 20 weeks.

This would put Hannah’s due date sometime between late winter and early spring 2023.

The couple announced that they were expanding their brood on August 30.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah captioned two PDA-packed photos with her hubby via Instagram. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The low-key pregnancy announcement featured the duo wearing hats that read “Mom” and “Dad” across the front.

For his part, Jeremiah, who is the 11th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, didn’t hold back his excitement for their next chapter. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way,” he gushed in his own social media post.

Jeremiah and Hannah wed in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, just five months after announcing their courtship.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the duo said in a statement to Us Weekly after tying the knot. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”