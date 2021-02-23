She’s arrived! Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), announced the birth of baby No. 3 — a girl! —on Tuesday, February 23.

The couple welcomed their daughter on February 19. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long, E! News reports. They chose the name Brooklyn Praise Duggar for their little girl.

“It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children,” Kendra and Joseph gushed to the outlet. “Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn’t be more thankful for her.”

Kendra’s due date was in February 2021 so their little one arrived right on schedule. The TLC personalities also share children Garrett David Duggar, 2, and 15-month-old Addison Renee Duggar.

Joseph, 26, and Kendra, 22, are over the moon to now be able to hold their precious angel in their arms. Prior to baby No. 3’s delivery, the pair ventured out for a quiet date night and the expectant star showed off her growing baby bump in a cute polka-dotted dress. “I’m 36 weeks along and we can’t wait to meet our little girl soon!” she gushed in the caption amid her third trimester.

The lovebirds previously revealed the sex of their third child in a statement on Instagram and expressed how thrilled they are to get to raise another daughter. “We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL. The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!!” Joseph and Kendra wrote days after celebrating Thanksgiving.

Courtesy Joseph and Kendra Duggar/Instagram

The dynamic duo, who got married on September 8, 2017, were so pleased to find out she was expecting again. “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby,” they dished in her pregnancy announcement. “Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life-size baby doll. Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!”

Joseph has often gushed over his leading lady, especially after they tied the knot and shared a very special moment. “You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away,” he said at the time. “It was amazing.”

Following their nuptials, Kendra gave birth to their first child, son Garrett, in 2018. By 2019, they had a girl in the mix with the arrival of their daughter Addison.

Congrats are in order for the happy couple!