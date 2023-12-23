And baby makes seven! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) gave birth to baby No. 5 with husband Ben Seewald, a little boy, on Tuesday, December 19.

“Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Jessa, 31, shared on Instagram on Saturday, December 23, along with a photo of herself holding the newborn. She also shared a link to a YouTube video with the little one’s “full birth story.”

The baby boy will be welcomed home by older brothers Spurgeon and Henry and sisters Ivy and Fern.

The reality TV couple announced their December 22 due date in a Q&A themed video on December 8. The day held special meaning for the pair when Jessa, 31, revealed it fell on the same day she and Ben, 28, learned they lost their last baby in a tragic miscarriage in 2022. The former 19 and Counting star also confessed that their plans were shaken up a bit with news of this pregnancy.

“After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way. We found out in April maybe,” Jessa said. “It’s crazy the way things worked out. We couldn’t have planned the timing this way if we tried.”

Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Jessa and Ben revealed they were expecting baby No. 5 in a YouTube video on September 9.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Jessa told fans in the video. “Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited.”

However, the newborn isn’t the first rainbow baby that Jessa and Ben have welcomed into the family. Jessa revealed that her daughter Fern was also one.

“I know that those tears you cry whenever a rainbow baby is delivered is just, it’s different,” the Counting On alum shared. “Like, every birth is special, and every birth is sweet and a miracle, and a new life is just so exciting, but there’s just something extra special about those rainbow babies.”