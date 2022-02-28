Congrats! Counting On alum Jill Duggar is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Derick Dillard. The reality couple announced their “little secret” on Sunday, February 27.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, wrote on their family blog. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alums, who wed in 2014, are parents to two sons — Israel and Samuel. Their baby news comes months after Jill suffered a miscarriage.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” their blog post continued.

Jill and Derick opened up about losing River in October 2021.

“We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” the TLC stars wrote in a post via the Dillard family blog, sharing a clip that showed her positive test.

The couple noted that their kids were “full of questions” and “excited” at the prospect of welcoming a new sibling, but Jill “started miscarrying” days later.

As far as the meaning behind the name River, they put a lot of thought into honoring their baby’s significance in their lives. “Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember,” their blog explained.

They continued, “Here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.”

The baby’s middle moniker was also selected for a very special reason. “We chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time,” their emotional statement concluded. “Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”