Counting On’s Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo might need to do some counting on for themselves after teasing plans for baby No. 3.

Jinger, 30, addressed speculation surrounding baby No. 3 via an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday, February 20, after a fan asked about the pair possibly adding more kids to their family in the future.

“We’ll see,” the TLC personality teased as she shared a family photo with her two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, adding a sticker over their faces. “We are so enjoying this season with our little girls.”

Jinger and Jeremy, 36, became a family of four with the birth of their daughter, Evangeline Jo, in November 2020. The pair were already parents to a daughter, Felicity, who they welcomed in July 2018.

Shortly after Evangeline was born, fans grew concerned for the newborn as they noticed that Jeremy and Jinger never posted photos of her despite formerly sharing photos of Felicity.

Jinger eventually broke her silence about why she doesn’t share photos of her children via an Instagram Q&A in December 2023.

“We wanted to give our sweet girls privacy. If they choose to be in the public eye when they grow up, that would be just fine,” she replied. “We just saw more cons than pros when it comes to everyone knowing everything about them.”

While the 19 Kids and Counting alum said social media was “great” to share “what’s happening,” she added, “We also want to protect and keep our kiddos safe. So appreciate your understanding.”

It’s no surprise that Jinger is adamant about protecting her children after growing up in front of the cameras. Jinger made her reality TV debut on TLC’s 17 Kids and Counting in 2008 alongside her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and siblings.

The show was later rebranded to 18 Kids and Counting and finally 19 Kids and Counting as the large family continued to grow. The show was canceled in 2015 amid her older brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, but Jinger and several of her family members went on to star in Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

Jinger recently told her followers that while there were aspects she did like about reality TV she “loved,” but had no aspirations for starring on another show.

“The crew became like family and it provided so many opportunities for travel and [to] meet so many sweet people,” she told her followers on February 21. “I don’t have any plans to return to TV.”