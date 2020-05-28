Drumroll, please! Pregnant Jinger Duggar is expecting a baby girl with husband Jeremy Vuolo after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2019. The Counting On starlet can’t wait for their 21-month-old daughter, Felicity, to experience being an older sibling.

“We are so excited. Felicity is going to have a sister,” the 19 Kids and Counting star, 26, gushed to People after spilling their big baby news on Thursday, May 28. “Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Although the proud mom explained her tiny tot “doesn’t quite understand” the big life change that’s about to happen, Felicity is still excited. “She comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby,’” Jinger dished.

The reality couple first sparked pregnancy rumors in March after the Duggar daughter accidentally used the maternity hashtag “#healthyfitpregnancy” on one of her Instagram photos. After creating a bit of buzz, she removed it from her caption.

The news of their rainbow baby comes on the heels of the couple revealing details about Jinger’s miscarriage in fall 2019. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, recalled. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Jinger acknowledged the situation “was such a hard time,” but it ended up bringing them closer together. “Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty,” the TLC star expressed while noting they were “surrounded” by family and close friends.

The young couple is definitely ready to expand their family. Jeremy recently gushed over his experience parenting and is over the moon with where life has taken him. He raved over “how amazing” it is to be a dad in early April and then shared another sweet thought a few weeks later.

“A lot of people told me it would be good, but no one told me it would be this good,” he wrote to accompany a family selfie.



Congrats to the Vuolo family!