Another one is on the way! Counting On star Jessa Duggar is pregnant and expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ben Seewald.

“After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!” the couple told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Thursday, February 18. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Additionally, the proud parents of three — the couple also shares 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry and 1-year-old daughter Ivy — shared a photo of their sonogram with the outlet.

In August 2020, the 27-year-old shut down rumors that she was expecting baby No. 4 after she shared an Instagram photo in a flowy dress. “Will you announce your fourth pregnancy soon? Noticed the bump,” one fan commented on the post. “There’s no baby behind the bump — only tacos,” the reality star responded, along with a crying-laughing emoji. “Thanks for asking.”

Just four months prior, the TLC star sparked pregnancy rumors when she shared a conversation with her eldest child about baby names. “I love old names and was talking with Spurgeon about this,” the brunette beauty shared via Twitter and Facebook in April 2020. “Me: ‘Do you like the name Alice, for a girl?’ Spurgeon: ‘Alice? That sounds like malice. That is not my favorite name. I prefer speeding-delightning.’”

Jessa and Ben, 25, will raise baby No. 4 in their sprawling Arkansas home, which they moved into in 2014. It’s an ideal spot, considering it isn’t fair from the main Duggar home. Though one day the crew would like to move to a larger house, it will be tough for them to “part ways” with their original family home.

Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

“People will ask me, ‘When are y’all going to move into a bigger house? And aren’t you feeling cramped?’ And I feel like our house is still a pretty good fit and pretty good size for the five of us,” the TV personality explained during a February 2020 home tour video.

“The kids are still so young that we can make it work pretty easily and also, I think I’m just really sentimental … but I just love our house. I mean this is where so many of our firsts have happened,” Jessa noted. “This is our first house to buy. This is where all of our kids have been born and we’re raising them.”