It’s a…! Counting On alum Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and husband Josiah Duggar were seemingly pregnant with baby No. 3 after secretly welcoming baby No. 2.

Lauren, 24, was spotted in a YouTube vlog shared by sister-in-law Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) on Tuesday, July 4. The video footage, which was captured during Jinger, 29, and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s visit to Arkansas in March, showed a very pregnant Lauren joining the Duggar ladies for a girls’ day.

In one clip, Lauren can be seen in the family’s favorite jewelry store wearing a white sweater and loose-fitted tan pants as her baby bump is on full display. Another shot from the family gathering shows a handful of Duggars hanging out in Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth‘s living room. Once again, Lauren was spotted with her growing bump, this time in a tight blue dress and ivory cardigan.

The happy couple – who tied the knot on June 30, 2018 – prefer to stay out of the public eye, after wiping their joint Instagram profile clean following rumors that they welcomed baby No. 2.

Shortly after reportedly giving birth, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of Lauren holding an infant in a still snapshot from brother-in-law Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar’s YouTube video from the annual Duggar family fall festival in November 2022.

Fans were quick to speculate on who the little one was. However, the following month, in holiday footage captured and shared by James Duggar, Josiah and Lauren’s names can be seen written next to “Bella and Daisy” as he 19 Kids & Counting clan organized gifts by family, causing further speculation around baby No. 2.

Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo/YouTube

Josiah and Lauren announced their courtship following a family trip to Australia in January 2018, which she accompanied him on.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined,” he told People at the time. “I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her. It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

They announced their engagement just two months later and went on to tie the knot that June at the Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The pair quickly began expanding their family, welcoming daughter Bella Milagro in November 2019.

One year before welcoming Bella, however, the duo revealed on the family’s former reality TV series that she had suffered from a miscarriage in October 2018. During the episode, the pair explained in a confessional that they had “been trying for quite a while” before Lauren got pregnant.

The former TLC personality also opened up about their fears following the miscarriage during her first ultrasound appointment, noting that they were “thinking that [they’d] lose this one.”

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple told Us Weekly in November 2019. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro, all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name, which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”