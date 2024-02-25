It’s another girl! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar‘s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), gave birth to baby No. 2. The couple announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

“Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls. [face holding back tears emoji] [sparkling heart emoji],” Hannah, 28, and Jeremiah, 25, captioned a joint Instagram post on Sunday, February 25.

The couple shared photos of their newborn daughter wearing a pale pink and white striped outfit with a matching bow. Friends and former Bringing Up Bates stars Carlin Stewart (née Bates) and Josie Balka (née Bates) commented on the post. Carlin, 25, shared three white heart emojis. Josie, 24, wrote, “She’s so perfect!!!” with five face holding back tears emojis.

Jeremiah and Hannah announced they were expecting their second child together in November 2023. “Life just keeps getting sweeter! [white heart emoji] #thebestdays #sograteful,” they captioned a post featuring a photo of Hannah holding up a sonogram photo while Jeremiah held their first-born daughter, Brynley.

At the time, Jeremiah’s sisters reacted to the news in the comments of their Instagram announcement. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) wrote, “Congratulations!!!” and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) commented two heart eye emojis.

Brielle’s birth came just 14 months after big sister Brynley was born on Christmas Day 2022. Jeremiah and Hannah announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2022 — just five months after the pair got married in March 2022.

Courtesy of Hannah Duggar/Instagram

Jeremiah and Hannah’s relationship progressed quickly ever since they went public with their relationship in October 2021. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!” he captioned his announcement at the time. “We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

The couple announced their engagement just three months later in January 2022.

Earlier this month, Jeremiah and Hannah celebrated Valentine’s Day and Hannah gave fans a sneak peek into their festivities. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and Jeremiah posing in front of a helicopter, a second photo of a bouquet of roses placed inside the helicopter and a third photo of their view of a lake.

“You plan the best surprises and I absolutely love doing life with you!! Happy Valentines Day, my Jer! Thank you for making today so special. You planned out the details so perfectly to what I love! [red heart emoji] #myvalentine #iloveyoumost #thebestdays,” Hannah wrote in the caption on February 15.