Incoming family of 4! John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar, are officially expecting baby No. 2, but when is the pregnant reality star’s due date? The pair made the major announcement while celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on the couple’s joint account showcasing her baby bump in a flowy pink dress while holding hands with her daughter, Grace Annette Duggar.

Rumors ignited of a possible pregnancy when a Reddit user stumbled across Abbie’s Pinterest account in February 2022 and noticed the Counting On alum had a board titled “Pink or blue.” Her mother, Cheryl Burnett, happened to follow the board that featured an array of baby announcement ideas. At the time, Abbie had “liked” a number of baby shower concepts, including a possible bumblebee theme.

That wasn’t the first time fans speculated the couple was adding to their family. After Abbie uploaded an anniversary post in November 2021, that she captioned, “It was a HAPPY anniversary,” some fans took the capitalized “happy” as a hint there were bigger things going on.

“My Duggar spidey senses are tingling,” a separate Reddit user commented at the time. “Based on nothing more than the capitalization in the caption, I’m going to say that these two are expecting.”

John David, 32, and Abbie, who wed in November 2018, welcomed their first daughter, Grace Annette Duggar, in January 2020.

In October 2021, the family faced a major scare when John David crashed his Piper PA-30 plane after running out of fuel in Waverly, Tennessee. At the time, the Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash to In Touch but could only disclose that a family from Arkansas was involved. John David and Abbie live in Springdale, Arkansas.

In an accident report obtained by In Touch, the document revealed there were two other people (later confirmed to be wife Abbie and their daughter, Grace) aboard the six-seat plane. John David and Abbie, both pilots, broke their silence on the scary crash in January 2022.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” the pair said in a statement obtained by Celebuzz. “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”