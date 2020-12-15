Don’t Mess With the Duggars! See the ‘Counting On’ Family’s Best Clapbacks in 2020

Don’t mess with the Duggars! The Counting On stars aren’t afraid to respond to trolls online, which is why we rounded up the family’s best mic-drop-worthy clapbacks of 2020.

Remember back in January when Jana Duggar addressed those “paid commercials?” Sharing a gel nail tutorial, Jana, 30, captioned her Instagram post, “Just posted a new video on my YouTube channel! Simple steps and how I do my own gel nails at home! The link is in my bio.”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Jana, love your posts and craftiness video but not the paid commercials on gel nails … ” Taking the opportunity to defend herself, the eldest Duggar daughter shot back, “It’s not a paid commercial or ad. It’s something I bought myself and have really enjoyed using! Just wanted to share something I found helpful with you all!”

Or how about that time Jessa Duggar hilariously reacted to rumors she was expecting baby No. 4? “Bet she [is] pregnant again now,” a hater commented on Facebook in February. Instead of shutting any pregnancy speculation down, however, the 19 Kids and Counting alum leaned in. Snarking back, she wrote, “Yes, and it’s triplets this time!”

The 28-year-old Arkansas native welcomed three children with husband Ben Seewald after tying the knot in 2014: sons Spurgeon and Henry in 2015 and 2017, and daughter Ivy in 2019. While gearing up for Counting On‘s two-hour season 11 premiere on July 7, the couple dished about how they handle harsh comments on social media.

“Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” the brunette babe told Us Weekly on July 1. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the approval of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”

Ben added that the anonymous users “probably wouldn’t say” any sort of negative comment “to your face,” and while the pair of young parents — and the rest of the famous family — might always face criticism, they try not to let it get to them.

“I think you have to be careful not to just become jaded at people,” he told the outlet. “We don’t really know the experience of that person and what they’re going through. You know, maybe they’ve had a really rough day … I think it’s important to be understanding and just kind of take people where they’re at.”

Keep scrolling to see the best Duggar clapbacks in 2020!