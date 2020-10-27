Trolls: Insert eye roll. Joy-Anna Duggar clapped back at a hater who wondered if she’s “pregnant again,” weeks after giving birth to daughter Evelyn Mae.

“Oh God she’s not pregnant again … ” the Instagram user wrote under several gorgeous shots of the Counting On star, 22, and husband Austin Forsyth. In response, Joy bluntly replied, “I have a 9-week-old.”

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, “You can get pregnant as little as three weeks after the birth of a baby, even if you’re breast-feeding and your periods haven’t started again.”

In the same thread, the mom of two responded to someone else who pointed out her wedding band was missing.

“‘He just needs a companion.’ Austin’s mom told this to me when we were dating; it’s so true,” Joy wrote. “He just wants somebody with him, and I love this about him! I’ll be your companion any day, baby.”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

One person asked, “So, do you just get an engagement ring in this belief? I didn’t see a band with her ring.” The TLC mama then shot back, “No, my fingers were swollen during pregnancy, and I haven’t put my wedding band back on.”

Joy gave birth to their precious baby girl on August 21 following a devastating miscarriage. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram after welcoming their daughter. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 5 oz and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

The couple are also parents to son Gideon, who Joy lovingly calls her “wild child.” On October 26, she recalled a hilarious story on her Instagram Story. “Guys, it’s been a day,” she began. “So, this morning, Gideon got up and decided that he wanted to take his dirty diaper off and smear it all over my carpet.”

Oops! Here’s hoping Evelyn is a little more calm.