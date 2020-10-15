Pregnant Counting On star Jinger Duggar got ahead of mom-shamers by revealing her autumnal coffee had little caffeine.

“Happy day with a pumpkin spice latte in hand. It’s the little things. #yesitsdecaf,” the soon-to-be mom of two, 26, captioned her selfie.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Luckily, several fans gave to the reality babe’s defense. “Your hashtag [laughing emoji]. I’m so glad I’m not famous. I hate dealing with people’s nitpicking!” one person wrote, while another added, “I had one today, too! Mommy things. #preggoproblems.” Even fellow TLC star Audrey Roloff got in on the commenting and shared a heart-eyed emoji underneath’s her friend’s pic.

Jinger — who shares daughter Felicity, 2, with husband Jeremy Vuolo — revealed she is in “serious nesting mode” ahead of welcoming their second child. “These days getting ready for [baby] girl’s arrival!”

She took to Instagram to share a portrait of her organized pantry on Wednesday, October 14, showing all of her cans neatly sorted by category. Jinger had a special spot for her spices, sauces, dressings, oils and more.

In May, the couple announced they were expecting. “We are so excited,” Jinger told People at the time. “Felicity is going to have [a little] sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Previously, the duo revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, recalled in fall 2019. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Now, the proud parents are anxiously awaiting their daughter’s arrival while trying to keep up with their rambunctious toddler. Recently, Jinger gave an update on their firstborn. “Felicity is all about the keeping up with what’s going on outdoors,” she wrote via Instagram. “Each evening she asks us if she can ‘see da moon?'”

We can’t wait to meet their little one!