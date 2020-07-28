Not all of the Duggars love the limelight. Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) and husband Joseph Duggar tend to keep to themselves on social media, but their recent absences have caused concern from fans. One commenter decided to finally speak up when they noticed Kendra did not appear in photos from Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s baby shower.

“Haven’t seen Kendra in a while!” they commented on the Monday, July 27, post. “Is she alright?” That’s when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stepped in to assure fans there is no reason to worry. “She’s doing great!” they responded.

Though Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 53, didn’t share why Kendra, 21, seemingly skipped her sister-in-law’s baby shower, it’s possible the TLC mom and her family are simply spending less time in front of the cameras. Ever since Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her family stepped away from the reality TV series, other stars appear to be considering their own relationship with filming.

In July, Derick Dillard alleged Joy, 22, and Austin, 26, “quit” Counting On. Though the Forsyths appeared in the new season 11 episodes, they’ve also taken to sharing their own baby news and family updates on their YouTube channel, something the Dillards were previously unable to do. In an interview for the Without a Crystal Ball YouTube channel, the law school student claimed that was one of his major regrets about being on the show.

“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” Derick, 31, said in March. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

Instead of sharing news on their own terms, Joe and Kendra seem to be sharing less than ever. Despite creating their own Instagram account in February 2019, photos of the “little Duggar family” are few and far between. The most recent post shared on their feed was a birthday message for son Garrett when he turned 2 in June. Fans may be eager to hear from the couple, but it looks like they’ll just have to tune in to Counting On to get the latest update.