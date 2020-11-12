Henry Seewald’s Cutest Photos Are Too Much to Handle: See How Much Jessa Duggar’s Son Has Grown Up

Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Ben Seewald/Instagram

He‘s such a ham! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and husband Ben Seewald‘s son Henry won over fans years ago with his heartwarming smile and playful personality. The Counting On couple welcomed the precious toddler back in 2017, and the blond-haired cutie has practically grown up in front of our eyes.

Henry loves to spend time with his family and he even helps his mama whip up some delicious treats from time to time. “Never boring having these two in the kitchen with me!” Jessa captioned a clip including son Spurgeon on September 1.

Prior to that, Henry was beaming with delight while enjoying an adventurous hike with the entire brood — including his adorable younger sister, Ivy Jane.

“Sometimes you’ve just gotta don the cowboy hat and hit the trail,” Jessa wrote alongside a video of them out and about in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “The path was ‘perilous’ and we met with many creeping creatures. Spurgeon brought along a ‘weapon’ to protect us, and Ben procured a natural weapon of his own— just in case a wild beast should cross our path,” she quipped in the caption.

“These photos are precious,” family friend Carlin Bates commented on the snaps. “They are so cute!” Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) sweetly chimed in.

Jessa previously revealed her middle child is always looking for new ways to have fun. “Henry came running to the kitchen with a plastic coin (which he thought was real) and exclaimed, ‘I can buy a lollipop with this money. I can buy a lollipop for you!’ He’s such a sweet and thoughtful little guy,” she gushed about her baby boy.

In July, the TLC star revealed how proud she was of Henry while sharing an update on his development after revealing he had been experiencing “speech delays.”

“He wasn’t really talking when he turned 2, but you’ll see some of that speech journey of his this season and just how he’s developing and growing,” Jessa told Us Weekly, revealing fans would get to see his progress in upcoming episodes.

“We’re very thankful that he’s back on track,” she added. “[It’s a] huge encouragement for us as parents, because we were nervous for quite a while … So he had an evaluation when he turned 3. And that’s exciting.”

Scroll down to see the sweetest photos of Henry Seewald!