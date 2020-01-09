Joy-Anna Duggar’s Son Gideon Forsyth Is Basically Just an Adorable Clone of Dad Austin

If you’ve seen the
Duggars, you know that the family’s genes are pretty strong. A lot of the siblings look scary alike, and we’re not just talking about how is Joseph ‘s mini-me or how people thought that John-David and Jana were the twins when they were younger. When Jill entered the picture, though, the game changed. Austin Forsyth
When he and
had their son, Gideon, it was like they literally copied and pasted the father to make a new, smaller version of him — and it’s seriously precious. Joy-Anna Duggar Check out the gallery below to see all the times Gideon looked exactly like his daddy.
When we first met Gideon, he didn’t look too much like his dad.
He pretty much just looked like any baby — small and pink and squishy.
But as he started to get older, those Forsyth genes came through.
“He looks just like Austin,” fans were quick to comment.
And by the time he was 2 months old, the resemblance was undeniable.
“He has his Daddy’s smile!” fans noticed.
But then Joy shared Autin’s baby photo.
And it became clear that Gideon may as well be a clone of his father.
Seriously, it’s uncanny.
You know that face Austin makes when he’s being silly or mischievous? Gideon’s already got it down pat.
Even his hair looks like his dad’s.
Can’t you picture a tiny little baseball cap fitting perfectly? He’s already got the hat-hair to go underneath.
That concerned look is also spot-on.
We swear this little guy’s dad is constantly wearing the same expression.
When Gideon laughed, it was all just too much.
“Little Austin!!!” wrote one fan, with another adding, “I see SO MUCH Austin in his little face!!! ❤️”
He even loves hanging out at the houses the couple works on.
It figures that their kid would love construction.
Seriously, is there any difference between this picture and the last one?
Joy-Anna switched sides and changed her hair, but when it comes to selfies, looking at Gideon is just like looking at a smaller Austin.
There’s nothing like some quality family time, right?
This precious snap was from after their Thanksgiving celebrations in 2018.
He loves playtime so much … and has some fun toys to keep him occupied!
Look at those bottom teeth coming in! Gideon was all smiles in this darling pic that his proud mom captured.
There’s enough snuggles to go around.
Baby G was looking like the ultimate mama’s boy in this candid photo. Sweet dreams!
Gideon is always ready to lend a helping hand.
“Gideon likes to ‘help’ me switch the laundry over and he gets so proud of himself when it’s all finished,” the reality star dished in August 2019, while opening up about living in a camper.
Joy-Anna and Austin’s son has a smile that lights up the room.
Can you resist that little face? Neither can we!
He enjoys making memories with his doting daddy.
“It’s a rainy day and we’re feeling it,” the couple captioned this ~adorable~ pic showing Gideon sucking his thumb while sitting on his dad’s shoulders.
They always have a blast when going on road trips.
In 2019, the brood hopped in the car to visit his family in Texas while celebrating Thanksgiving. Based on Gideon’s expression in the background, it appears they had a ball!
Gideon adores being embraced by his father.
Joy Anna’s mini-me looked cute as a button while cozying up to his dad and stuffed animal.
Can you believe how fast he is growing up?
The
Counting On star also shared this heartwarming update about her baby boy. “He feels so accomplished getting his vest on all by himself,” Joy-Anna wrote. Way to go!
The brood enjoyed celebrating the holidays together.
Austin and Joy-Anna were beaming while sharing a festive photo with their son the day after Christmas in 2019.
“It’s been so warm this week it doesn’t feel like December, but we had a wonderful Christmas and hope y’all did too,” she gushed.
Gideon is a talented little artist.
“This smile!😍,” Joy captioned this sweet
photo of her little boy mid-scribbling some doodles. It looks like she and Austin have an artist in the making!