Joy-Anna Duggar’s Son Gideon Forsyth Is Basically Just an Adorable Clone of Dad Austin

If you’ve seen the Duggars, you know that the family’s genes are pretty strong. A lot of the siblings look scary alike, and we’re not just talking about how Joseph is John-David‘s mini-me or how people thought that Jana and Jill were the twins when they were younger. When Austin Forsyth entered the picture, though, the game changed.

When he and Joy-Anna Duggar had their son, Gideon, it was like they literally copied and pasted the father to make a new, smaller version of him — and it’s seriously precious. Check out the gallery below to see all the times Gideon looked exactly like his daddy.