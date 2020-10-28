Don’t Mess With Anna Duggar! See All of the ‘Counting On’ Star’s Most Epic Clapbacks

Tell ’em! Anna Duggar isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to online trolls, especially those who criticize her family.

The Counting On star — who shares kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella with husband Josh Duggar — often claps back in the comments on Instagram. Most recently, the reality TV mama slammed a hater who said they “dislike” her brood.

“As much as I dislike this family, these are really nice pictures of the kids,” the user wrote in September 2020, to which Anna responded in a now-deleted message, “I’m sorry you dislike us. Hope you know we love you, and most importantly, God loves you more than you could ever imagine!”

In another instance, the TLC personality seemingly shaded in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“This photo definitely belongs in the expectation vs. reality file … but we had fun trying to take a family pic at church today,” Anna captioned a shot with husband and their kiddos on September 7. “Hope y’all have had a wonderful Sunday!”

In response, one fan asked, “Are they buddying their siblings? Mackynzie looks like a great big sis,” to which the mom of six said, “We do not have a buddy system. I’m mom, and as much as possible, I want our children to be free to enjoy their childhood!” Hmm …

It seems like Anna has taken a few lessons from sister-in-law Jessa Duggar, who’s notorious for clapping back online. After she posted a photo of her nephew, Jessa’s son Spurgeon, fans noticed that one of his feet looked funny.

“What happened to his poor toe?” one wrote, seemingly suggesting that the toddler had been in some kind of accident. “I never saw anything about that.” Anna knew how to handle the situation, though. Instead of letting her follower question Jessa’s parenting, she defended, “His toe is just fine! Spurgeon must have bent it while taking the picture.”

