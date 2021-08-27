That’s What Siblings Are For! A Look Back at Israel Dillard’s Cutest Big Brother Moments

There’s no buddy like a brother! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Derick Dillard‘s kids, Israel David Dillard and Samuel Scott Dillard, have captivated fans over the years.

Viewers watched as the parents raised their first son, Israel, whom they welcomed in 2015. The former Counting On star then gave birth to their second bouncing baby boy, Samuel, in 2017. Since then, we’ve watched the two tots grow up.

Though they’ve left the Duggar family’s show prior to its cancellation, Jill has continued to share updates about her pride and joys on social media, including the milestones and memories.

In August 2021, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared an update after her eldest son started first grade. The proud mom even brought their family dog, Fenna, for the big day.

“It’s hard to believe we are already here!!” Jill wrote via Instagram. “Israel loved walking Fenna to school on his first day. And she was super happy too but got a little concerned after he walked inside … She stood there and kept watching for him.”

As for Samuel, he is fully enjoying his time as a preschooler. “Sam is super happy to be getting some one-on-one time with mommy in preschool at home and on-the-go with regular library visits and fun classes they offer!” she added.

Jill was raised surrounded by her many siblings at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s family home in Arkansas. However, the reality starlet admitted in March 2021 that she hadn’t visited her parents’ abode in “a couple of years” in order to prioritize her “mental health.”

“We just feel in this season of life we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health and all of that,” Jill explained in a YouTube video with her husband, adding there are a lot of “restrictions” in place.

The couple has certainly forged their own path, including making the decision to send their kids to public school, drinking alcohol on date nights and using non-hormonal birth control. Jill got candid about why she’s been keeping her distance from her family during an interview with Us Weekly in February 2021.

“There were just a lot of things that we were working through and then learning to develop boundaries with even just extended family,” she said at the time. “[There’s] a little bit of drama there … At that point, we were like, ‘We really need somebody outside the picture to speak into our lives to help us sort things out.’”

