Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Newborn Daughter Evangeline Is Precious — See Her Baby Photo Album!

Family of four! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter Evangeline Jo on Sunday, November 22, and already, the adorable newborn is taking over social media. “We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!” the Counting On star captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, November 25.

In the heartwarming delivery room photo, Jinger, 26, is giving her bundle of joy a sweet kiss on the head. Naturally, fans of the longtime reality TV personality, who gave birth to her first daughter, Felicity, in 2018, couldn’t help but gush over the touching moment.

“Congratulations! What a beauty,” one user commented. “Love the name Evangeline Jo. So elegant! Congratulations,” added another.

Prior to welcoming Evangeline, Jinger and Jeremy, 33, used some interesting tactics to induce labor. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, headed to Caioti Pizza Cafe in Studio City, California, to try their famous “maternity salad.”

“We’ve heard rumors of a salad that puts you into labor,” captioned a photo of Jinger and her baby bump on November 19. “It has been 28 years of this,” Caioti Pizza Cafe owner Carrie LaDou told Today in 2017.

“Pregnant women come in every day. We have between five and 20 a day. They’re past due and they want to get the baby out,” she added. Of course, it’s hard to say if the salad actually kicked-started Jinger’s labor. However, it’s clear the proud parents couldn’t wait to meet Evangeline.

Of course, life with a newborn and toddler can be overwhelming for some. Thankfully, 2-year-old Felicity is already the most well-behaved child ever! “Felicity’s bedtime routine has become a favorite time of the day,” Jinger wrote on Instagram in August. “She loves brushing her teeth, reading her big picture story Bible and praying with us each night before bed.”

In another Instagram post in October, the Arkansas native revealed Felicity even helps with the laundry! Clearly, she’s going to make the best big sister ever — and we can’t wait to watch them grow up together!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of Jinger and Jeremy’s daughter Evangeline so far.