Don’t Come for Jessa Duggar! The ‘Counting On’ Star Is the Queen of Clapbacks

The Duggars have to deal with a lot of mommy-shaming — luckily, Jessa Duggar knows the perfect way to handle it. Whether she’s dealing with hate about how she parents her kids or stepping up to defend her relatives, she loves to get a little sassy with her followers. And sometimes, she even gets a little sassy with her family. So, in honor of the Counting On queen of clapbacks, we decided to round up some of our favorite Jessa jabs.

But we’re not the only ones who are big fans of the TLC star’s tude. Over the years, her sisters and sisters-in-law have also learned how to take a page out of her book. When a hater came for Joy-Anna Duggar, she channeled her sister’s spirit to fire back. After posting about the love she has for hubby Austin Forsyth, one Instagram troll commented, “Somehow I don’t feel like you do love your over-controlling and overbearing husband.” Not missing a beat, Joy wrote, “I love him MORE than I ever have!”

Anna Duggar has also decided to follow in her footsteps. After she posted a photo of her nephew, Jessa’s son Spurgeon, fans noticed that one of his feet looked funny. “What happened to his poor toe?” one wrote, seemingly suggesting that the toddler had been in some kind of accident. “I never saw anything about that.” Anna knew how to handle the situation, though. Instead of letting her follower question her sister-in-law’s parenting, she answered politely, “His toe is just fine! Spurgeon must have bent it while taking the picture.”

On another occasion, she again had the opportunity to practice her call-outs — though she was more sweet than sassy. After a fan tried to correct Anna about how her son was handling a lizard, she harnessed her confidence in order to stand up for herself instead of her sister. “You don’t hold a newt like that. You hold it gently in the middle of your palm,” the follower insisted. Unfazed, Anna shot back, “Marcus couldn’t quite figure out how to hold his fish so he held the artificial lure instead. I wouldn’t let my kids use a real salamander for fishing bait.”

None of the other Duggar’s clapbacks compare to Jessa’s, though. Check out the gallery below to see how the Counting On handles criticism like a pro.