Trouble in paradise? Not for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth! The Counting On star quickly shut down rumors she and her husband are “divorcing.”

“If you follow our personal Instagram pages, you’ll know these rumors are FAR from true,” the 22-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 27. “I love you so much,” she added of her man.

The longtime TLC personality has been responding to trolls on social media often these days. First, Joy clapped back after one fan pointed out she wasn’t wearing her wedding band.

“‘He just needs a companion.’ Austin’s mom told this to me when we were dating; it’s so true,” the mom of two — who shares son Gideon and daughter Evelyn with Austin — captioned the precious pics on October 24. “He just wants somebody with him, and I love this about him! I’ll be your companion any day, baby.”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

In response, one person commented, “So, do you just get an engagement ring in this belief? I didn’t see a band with her ring.” Jim Bob and Michelle‘s daughter then shot back, “[Eye roll] no, my fingers were swollen during pregnancy, and I haven’t put my wedding band back on.”

Then, the brunette babe came for another user who wondered if she’s “pregnant again,” weeks after giving birth to their baby girl.

“Oh God she’s not pregnant again … ” they wrote in the same thread, to which Joy bluntly replied, “I have a 9-week-old.”

Joy welcomed Evelyn on August 21 following a devastating miscarriage. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 5 oz and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

Joy and Austin tied the knot on May 26, 2017. At the time, the couple sparked rumors they engaged in premarital sex — a Duggar no-no — because of their quick timeline from marriage to babies. *Sigh.* There’s always something!