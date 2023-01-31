Looking back. Amy King (née Duggar) revealed that Veggie Tales were banned ​from Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s home.

While discussing the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which is a non-denominational Christian religion that several of her family members follow, Amy, 36, shared one shocking parenting decision Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, made in light of their faith.

“Being bold this year and just not holding back!” Amy wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 30. “I was never a part of the IBLP officially but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it. I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s post included a TikTok video with text that explained she “brought over Veggie Tales so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon” when they were younger, adding that it is a “CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon.”

Amy then claimed that her aunt and uncle told her that “Veggie Tales are not welcome at our house.” She recalled being told, “I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk.”

“I kid you not I was told this years ago,” she added in the caption. “Also I’ve been speaking up for a few months now.”

The former TLC personality shared her thoughts on IBLP just one day before her cousin Jinger Duggar released her memoir Becoming Free Indeed on Tuesday, January 31, which breaks down her decision to leave the non-denominational Christian religion founded by Bill Gothard in 1961.

After calling IBLP’s teachings “hurtful,” Jinger, 29, said the ministry encourages a life that was “built on rules, not God’s Word.”

Also in the book, the Counting On alum said that Gothard and her brother Josh Duggar, who is currently serving time in prison on child pornography charges, share similar morals.

“One of the hardest realities in my life is that my brother Josh very publicly displayed some of the same hypocrisy as Gothard,” Jinger about Josh, 34. “He used his platform, and even his job at the Family Research Council, to promote some of the same ideas Gothard taught.”

Courtesy of Amy King/Instagram

The former reality star added that her brother “looked the part in so many ways,” though the “true Josh appears to be much different.”

“He was living a lie. Even though he claimed to follow Jesus, his actions gave no evidence of a true love for the Lord, a heart changed by the gospel,” Jinger continued. “Watching all the pain Josh’s sin has caused not only shows me the danger of hypocrisy but also reveals that external religion, a life of performance, has nothing to do with following Jesus.”