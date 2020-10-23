Don‘t even try it, mommy-shamers. Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) called out the trolls (a.k.a. Karens) on her Instagram page after sharing an all-too-real message about her sons, Israel and Samuel, having a little dispute.

“When you hear your kids fighting over a flashlight in the bathroom … Then you hear ‘uh, it fell in the toilet!’ (And yes, there was ‘stuff’ in there),” the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 29, wrote, adding a hands-over-eyes emoji. “How’s your Friday going so far?” she asked, before sharing a public service announcement.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

“And flashlight is in the trash Karen,” Jill quipped. So, who is Karen? Well it can be anyone who “makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected,” according to Urban Dictionary.

The ex-TLC star has certainly got the hang of dealing with naysayers after spending more than a decade in the limelight. Jill previously shaded another social media user who asked if she was sipping on a virgin beverage during a date night with Derick Dillard in September, considering her family doesn’t drink alcohol. The mom of two proudly let them know she enjoyed a “regular” piña colada in all of its glory.

Jill has been very outspoken about her reinvention amid her feud with the Duggars. The Arkansas resident is learning to do what she and her husband, 31, believe is best for their brood, even if her loved ones don’t approve.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

While her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and mother, Michelle Duggar, have expressed their desires of healing their strained relationship, Jill is keeping her distance. She recently opened up about her decision to take non-hormonal birth control against their wishes, the lack of money she received from her TV appearances and more while revealing how tense their bond has become in recent years.

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point,” Jill told People in their latest issue. “I realize I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

New year, new Jill!