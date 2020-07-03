Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have been working on overcoming their differences as a couple on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After welcoming baby No. 2, the duo let her parents move in with them and it’s cultivated a completely new dynamic for the family of four. Curious about whether they are still together? Keep reading to get an update on the TLC stars.

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Going Strong?

The pair appears to be going strong based on their social media activity. On June 12, the doting daddy shared a sweet portrait of his brood enjoying a walk outside. “Blessed weekend everyone. #mylilfamily,” he wrote.

In May, Kalani revealed they rang in their son Kennedy’s first birthday together. “Our baby turned 1 yesterday,” the proud mama gushed in her caption. “We didn’t get to celebrate with all of our friends and family, but still enjoyed the day.”

Prior to that, she shared a photo with her man when they spotted fellow TLC stars and Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown while out and about in March.

Courtesy of Asuelu Pulaa/Instagram

How Do They Both Feel About Her Parents Moving In?

It’s safe to say Kalani is cherishing it, but Asuelu isn’t exactly on the same page.

“I love that I have so much support from my parents. I just with Asuelu would follow their example and help out more with the babies and just help out more around the house,” she said on the premiere, hinting at some of their struggles.

“On the other hand, Asuelu doesn’t really like that they’re there,” she dished. “But I think he has the chance to build a better relationship with my dad.”

What Led to Their Dispute in the Season 5 Premiere?

Kalani explained Asuelu likes to go out often and hang with his friends, which prevented him from being around as often as she would like.

“When Asuelu gets home from work, he will typically either go straight to playing video games or he’ll go straight to volleyball,” the TV personality vented. “I 100 percent support Asuelu having a social life, but the thing is, if you’re not contributing to your household, you don’t get the right to then just leave for hours at a time. Where’s my break?”

“If Asuelu refuses to change, I don’t know if I can keep doing this anymore,” the star added.

Asuelu told his wife he would like to take the kids on a family vacation to his native Samoa, but the country had a measles outbreak at the time, so she wasn’t about to take the trip.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

When Did They Get Married?

The duo tied the knot in September 2018 on a boat in California and they share two adorable boys together, Oliver and Kennedy.

All in all, fans have faith these two are in it for the long haul!