One day after Kalani Faagata and ​husband Asuelu Pulaa ​split on 90 Day: The Last Resort, she has confirmed her romance with her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, sharing an Instagram Story showing him emerging shirtless from the water on Tuesday, October 31, gushing over the photo, “I waited a year for this.”

Kalani, 35, had been sharing details about ​her romance with Dallas during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August, but until now it was unclear if the pair were still together.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

The content creator confirmed she wanted a divorce from her husband of seven years during the Monday, October 30 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff and felt it was best if it happened “right away.”

“The sooner we get divorced, the better for the kids. There’s just nothing more that can be done. Like, I’ve given up,” Kalani said of Asuelu, 28, in a solo interview, adding, “I just hope that he can deal with everything and move forward with all of us.” The pair share two children, sons Oliver and Kennedy, and vowed to be healthy coparents to the kids while trying to build a friendship.

During the August 14 premiere of the show, Kalani revealed Asuelu had cheated on her during a 2022 trip to Samoa, and she later found out it was more than just a kiss and that he allowed the woman to give him oral sex. Asuelu gave Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else so that they would be even. While she did kiss Dallas, things went even further as they had sex and began developing feelings for one another.

During the August 14 premiere of the show, Kalani revealed Asuelu had cheated on her during a 2022 trip to Samoa, and she later found out it was more than just a kiss and that he allowed the woman to give him oral sex. ​She was made aware of the shocking news when Asuelu showed signs of oral thrush. As consolation, Asuelu gave Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else so that they would be even. While she did kiss Dallas, things went even further as they had sex and began developing feelings for one another.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani said in a confessional during the episode. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Since the episode was filmed months in advance, fans had began picking up on clues about Kalani and another man since a tattooed hand that didn’t belong to Asuelu appeared in her social media posts in December 2022 and January. Dallas’ identity was revealed in July and in August, Kalani seemingly showed part of his face in her Instagram profile picture.

Dallas currently works as a security guard and is licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, In Touch confirmed.

Kalani and Asuelu had been show staples for 90 Day Fiancé, first appearing on the show in 2016’s season 6 and again on seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair married on September 14, 2018.