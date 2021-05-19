What Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s Jobs? Find Out What They Do for a Living

What are Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa‘s jobs? The couple returned to the TLC franchise on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and they continued to document their marital issues. They were still struggling with fights in their marriage, but Kalani and Asuelu both felt it would be a good idea to buy their own house to start fresh.

Kalani and Asuelu went to tour model homes during their opening scene on the season premiere on April 25. They brought their toddler-age children, Oliver and Kennedy, along for the viewing. It was jarring for fans to see the couple house-hunting since it seemed like they were headed for a split last season, but they explained how they were able to make their relationship work.

TLC

“Despite hitting rock bottom, I don’t think either of us were ready to just give up. We have two boys. So, we just felt like we shouldn’t give up,” Kalani said in their joint confessional.

Since they had agreed to fully commit to each other, Asuelu suggested that they move out of Kalani’s family’s house and find a home of their own. “Most of our problems come from living with Kalani and her family,” he explained. “I just want to have my own space just taking care of my own family, not worry and [be] uncomfortable to live with other people.”

The home they were looking at cost $362,000. Fans wondered how Asuelu and Kalani could afford the house — especially because last season, Asuelu was working part-time at a local grocery store handing out free frozen yogurt samples. The Samoa native confirmed he found a better job opportunity since then.

“I have a full-time job driving rideshare and I get a lot of money and we’re doing really better [sic],” he said in his confessional.

As for Kalani, it seems since she and Asuelu made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 in 2018, she has been focusing on being a stay-at-home mom in addition to filming. She also uses her platform on Instagram to work as a social media influencer.

In July 2020, she responded to overwhelming inquiries from fans asking what career she had before joining the show. “I always get asked about where I worked before 90DF,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.” I was blessed to work with some of these gals at a group home for teen moms. I’ll always be thankful for my time there and for the extraordinary people I met, both staff and residents. Thank you for the memories and friendships — to those pictured and not — I love y’all!”