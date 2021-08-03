Who Is Tammy Acosta on ’90 Day Fiance’? Get to Know Asuelu Pulaa’s Villain Sister

There’s a new villain on 90 Day Fiancé! Asuelu Pulaa‘s sister, Tammy Acosta, has been stirring up family drama ever since she made her TLC debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? When Asuelu and his wife, Kalani Faagata, returned for season 6, Tammy also started a huge fight between Kalani and her sister, Kolini Faagata. But who exactly is Tammy? Keep scrolling below to learn more about Asuelu’s sister.

Where Is Tammy From?

Like Asuelu and the rest of the Pulaa family, Tammy is from Samoa originally. When she was introduced to fans on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5, she was living in Washington with her family and mom Lesina Pulaa.

Does Tammy Have a Husband?

Tammy is married to a man named Erik Acosta.

Does Tammy Have Kids?

Tammy has two children, a son named Eric and a daughter named Lezyna.

Does Tammy Have a Job?

Tammy works, although she has not disclosed what she does for a living.

Does Tammy Send Money to Her Family in Samoa?

Most of the tension between Tammy and Asuelu and his wife, Kalani, stems from Tammy’s belief that Asuelu should send large amounts of money back home to their parents in Samoa. As part of their culture, Tammy thinks it is their duty to financially support their mothers and fathers as they get older.

Many felt that Tammy shouldn’t pressure Asuelu to send money to his mother, Lesina, especially because he has a wife and two kids to provide for as well. Others wondered if Tammy helps to support their mother as well. Tammy confirmed that she does financially support Lesina as well during the July 25 episode.

“I have my own little family, just like Asuelu does. I work and take care of my family here, but at the same time, I need to take of mom and my parents back home,” Tammy said in her confessional. “He needs to help back home and make it fair.”

Is Tammy on Instagram?

While Tammy does not have an Instagram account, she has a Facebook page titled “Tammy Acosta’s Blog.” On her social media, she shares photos of herself, her husband and her kids.

Tammy has also addressed the hate she’s gotten from 90 Day Fiancé fans who think she is wrong for starting drama with Asuelu and Kalani — and Tammy made it clear she’s not here for the trolls.

“Live your best life [heart eyes emoji],” Tammy captioned a photo of herself at her house, where she was rocking an athleisure look of gray fitted sweatpants, a pink T-shirt, sandals and a hat. “Their opinions [do] not matter [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] because you know yourself better [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [red heart emoji]. I’m blessed with everything in my life [folded hands emoji] [smiling face with halo emoji] [red heart emoji]. Enjoying my day off at home [hug emoji] [red heart emoji] [heart eyes emoji].”