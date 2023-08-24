90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata shocked fans when she admitted she developed feelings for her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, amid her marital problems with Asuelu Pulaa. After Kalani opened up about their affair during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, fans are likely wondering if she and Dallas are still together.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani and Dallas Still Together?

While Kalani has been sharing details about her romance with Dallas during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August 2023, it is not currently clear if they’re still together.

Kalani hasn’t recently posted any photos with Dallas via social media, while he seemingly doesn’t have any social media accounts of his own.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani and Start Dating Dallas?

Speculation that there ​was a new man in Kalani’s life began when the TLC personality started posting photos of Dallas via Instagram in December 2022. Kalani never confirmed the identity of her new boyfriend, though fans knew the man in her photos wasn’t her husband due to the tattoos on Dallas’ arms and hand.

“Happy birthday to my g,” Kalani captioned one photo while out for drinks. She then shared another snapshot of Dallas’ tattooed hand holding a beer.

The mystery man was eventually identified as Dallas. In July 2023, a source told The Sun that the new couple’s relationship was getting serious and they were even planning to “move in together.”

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kalani Cheat on Asuelu With Dallas?

During an August 2023 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani explained that Asuelu admitted to cheating on her when she noticed thrush on his tongue during a trip to his native Samoa. While Asuelu insisted he only kissed the other woman, Kalani later learned that ​he had accepted oral sex.

Following the betrayal, Asuelu said she could have a “hall pass” and kiss another man. Kalani agreed to the deal, though the kiss ultimately escalated to oral sex and then actual sex.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” she said in a confessional during the August 14 episode while admitting her feelings for Dallas. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

TLC

Despite developing feelings for the security guard, Kalani said she wanted to work through her issues with Asuelu and admitted they had to “figure out a lot of things.” She added, “I don’t really know what to do with my marriage. I want to make it work. I just have a bunch of conflicted feelings.”

Meanwhile, Asuelu told the cameras that he had a difficult time accepting Kalani’s decision to use the hall pass. “It’s really hard because I give her the permission to go kiss somebody,” the TV personality said. “When I say that, I have trust for her that she’s not going to do that.”