90 Day Fiance’s Kalani on Dad’s Reaction to Asuelu Cheating

While 90 Day Fiancé fans know Kalani Faagata’s father Low Fagaata has played a large role in her relationship with Asuelu Pulaa, she admitted he knows “nothing” about Asuelu cheating on her multiple times throughout their marriage.

After Kalani, 35, confirmed Asuelu, 28, cheated on her “12 times” during their relationship on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, a fan asked for her father’s reaction to Asuelu’s infidelity.

“My dad knows nothing,” she responded in a Q&A via Instagram after the episode aired on Tuesday, October 17. “And I’d like to keep it that way.”

When asked if her dad planned to watch the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, the mom of two replied, “My dad only watches golf, gangland and murder shows.”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“None of us watch anything we are on. This is the first show we’ve watched. Big fan. Lmfaooo,” she concluded, adding that her father “doesn’t use social media.”

In the past, Kalani’s father wasn’t afraid to challenge Asuelu when he felt he wasn’t treating his daughter to his standards. Fans will remember during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when Low stepped in after Asuelu and Kalani got into a fight over their respective roles in their marriage. During an occasion when the couple was visiting California to celebrate their son Oliver’s birthday, Asuelu refused to leave his room.

The dad of two came out of the room only after Low pressured Asuelu to “put [their] problems aside” for Oliver’s birthday.

“I promised my daughter and my wife that I wasn’t going to make a scene,” Kalani’s dad declared during the July 2020 episode. “But the next time there won’t be no more talking. It will be just straight ass-whooping.”

Fans are curious to find out how Low would react to the revelation that Asuelu cheated on his daughter not just once, but over a dozen times in their marriage. Viewers first learned of Asuelu’s infidelity during the season premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August. The couple — who wed in September 2018 — initially said they were at the couples’ retreat as she and Asuelu had issues revolving around infidelity.

Kalani initially attributed Asuelu’s cheating to one instance, but she later revealed he cheated on her at least a dozen times, including during her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Fans also learned about Kalani’s “hall pass,” where Asuelu allowed his wife to kiss another man. During the retreat, Asuelu learned that Kalani took the hall pass, but revealed their encounter escalated to oral sex and then to actual sex. The reality star also admitted to developing feelings for her hall pass and stayed in touch with him.

Kalani and Asuelu were first introduced on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, after initially meeting while she was vacationing in Samoa. After getting pregnant shortly into their relationship, the pair welcomed baby No. 1 in January 2018. Shortly after Oliver’s arrival, Kalani began the process for Asuelu’s K-1 visa.