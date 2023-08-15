90 Day Fiancé stars Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata discussed their “issues with infidelity” in their marriage, which led to her developing feelings for her “hall pass.”

During the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort on Monday, August 14, Kalani, 35, said that Asuelu, 28, kissed someone else after a heavy night of drinking when he visited his dad in Samoa.

Kalani learned about the incident when she noticed his “white” tongue during a FaceTime call, which she said was a yeast infection. “There’s only certain ways you can get it. You either kiss someone [on the mouth] or you kiss someone down there,” the mother of two explained as she motioned to her genitals.

After Asuelu said it was “just a mouth kiss,” she asked him to tell her the “full truth.” Kalani continued, “Then he disclosed that someone had offered to give him a blowjob, and he accepted it.”

She revealed she wanted to end their marriage, though Asuelu said she could have a “hall pass” and “kiss someone” to make things even. “But he only told me that because he thought I wouldn’t do anything,” the TLC personality added.

The California native admitted that she “did take the hall pass,” which Asuelu had a difficult time accepting. “It’s really hard because I give her the permission to go kiss somebody,” he said. “When I say that, I have trust for her that she’s not going to do that.”

“I don’t understand how someone can tell you you can do something, and you do it and then they’re upset,” Kalani argued. “You gave me a hall pass, I took it.”

After emotionally stating she was a virgin when she met Asuelu, Kalani said she “trusted him, “loved him” and “gave him literally everything.”

“I wanted to come here to fully come clean to him. I was waiting for therapy to tell him. Asuelu offered to let me kiss someone,” she continued. “So I got to know this other guy. We did kiss each other. It escalated further to oral sex and then after that it escalated into actual sex.”

Asuelu said the situation was “so painful” because he saw her texting the other man after they had broken up. “I’m more worried about how serious things [are] with her and the other guy,” he said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Kalani said she had to “figure out a lot of things.” She continued, “I don’t really know what to do with my marriage. I want to make it work. I just have a bunch of conflicted feelings.”

TLC

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani admitted in a confessional. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu, but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

While she said she was “hopeful” that she and Asuelu “can build from here and move on,” the Samoa native continued to press the issue by asking who was better in bed.

“Your selfishness and how self-centered you are in your everyday life about like, ‘Let me do this and let me do that and leave my wife to do everything,’ you do that also sexually,” she fired back. “So everything revolves around you.”