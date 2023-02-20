While 90 Day Fiancé fans are well-versed in the drama between fan-favorite couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa — Kalani’s younger sister, Kolini Faagata, is the one she called on when things got rough! Following their time on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the sisters continue to keep fans entertained with their banter on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kalani’s sister Kolini, her job, beachfront engagement and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kolini Faagata’s Job?

Kalani’s younger sister currently works as a freelance photographer. According to her LinkedIn profile, the California native has a “demonstrated history of working in the wedding industry.” Apart from being skilled in portrait, lifestyle and fashion photography, she is also well-versed in social media and marketing.

Kolini Appears on ‘90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ Alongside Kalani

While Kolini played a supporting role in Kalani’s storyline on 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, viewers have fallen in love with the sister’s commentary on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

“Sitting in bed talking s—t with my sister = my favorite thing,” the TLC personality captioned an August 2021 snap. In another post, she joked about sharing the “same brain” as Kalani.

“The amount of times we’ve said the same thing or randomly started singing the same song truly baffles me,” she captioned a June 2022 clip of the show. “But this one has to be one of my favorites hahaha. Love you @kalanifaagata.”

How Old Is 90 Day Fiance’s Kolini Faagata?

Kolini is 31 years old.

Is 90 Day Fiance’s Kolini Faagata Engaged?

Kolini is engaged! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum revealed a romantic beachfront proposal in August 2022.

“Thank you to everyone that helped make my engagement everything I’ve ever wanted,” the reality TV star shared alongside a carousel of photos documenting the dramatic moment. “And thank you for all the love and congratulations on here. I couldn’t be happier.”

Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Kolini Faagata’s Fiance?

While Kolini often shares photos with her fiancé, his identity has yet to be revealed as Kolini hasn’t shared his name or tagged him on social media.