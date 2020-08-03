This couple just can’t catch a break. 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa found themselves at odds once more as they argued about money in the Sunday, August 2, episode of Happily Ever After. When the family decided to visit Asuelu’s mom and siblings, he insisted they go bearing presents — but he and his wife had more than a little trouble agreeing on what was appropriate.

After admitting he was feeling homesick, Asuelu, 24, and Kalani, 32, decided to take a trip to Washington to see his family and siblings. The father of two explained to his wife that it’s customary to bring gifts, both monetary and otherwise, but when they hit the store together, they struggled to pick something out together.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“[He’s] grabbing everything and not looking at prices,” the Utah native complained. When she asked her man to “tone it down,” to better fit their budget, they got into another argument about just how much money they could spare. “Why would we take money if we’re taking gifts?” she asked.

The parents have clashed over cash in the past, especially when it comes to Asuelu’s job and how he spends his free time. Those issues came to the forefront once again as he suggested they give his family $1,000. Though he insisted the money would come “from his pocket,” his wife wasn’t buying it.

“On what planet?” she asked, explaining that amount of money is easily equal to a whole month of work for the Samoan star. Instead, she was thinking more along the lines of a $50 gift — or maybe $100 at most. The offer left Asuelu flabbergasted, but the couple couldn’t seem to see each other’s perspectives. “He’s trying to buy his family’s love,” she said, accusing him of “buying the affection” of his mother and siblings.

Once the Happily Ever After stars actually made it to Washington, things only got more tense as they argued about whether to head over to his family’s home that night or rest and see them in the morning. Eventually, the couple decided to stay in — but not by Asuelu’s choice. Despite agreeing to be a “team” on the trip after their disastrous California visit, it looks like this couple is headed for trouble.